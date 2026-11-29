JEDDAH: The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Drift and Autocross on Saturday at Jeddah Circuit after three rounds, with Oman’s Ahmed Salim Al-Amri and Jordan’s Mustafa Nabeel Al-Atari crowned champions of the season.

The final rounds of both championships drew a large number of motorsports enthusiasts, with drivers competing across several categories in the season-ending event.

In Drift, Al-Amri clinched the title after a close fight with Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Orabi that ran through all three rounds. He won the opening round while Al-Orabi took the second, setting up a decisive showdown in Jeddah.

In Autocross, Al-Atari won the first two rounds and finished second in the third and final round — enough to secure the championship.

In the Ladies Cup, Reem Al-Aboud topped the standings with a time of 1:15.575. Hanan Al-Shamrani and Enas Hamza followed.

The Jeddah event drew 58 male and female drivers, who competed in 10 classes and the Ladies Cup.

The three-day event was held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. Bakhashab Motorsport organized it in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the championship's official partner.

The finale closed a three-round season that brought together drivers from different categories. Organizers said it gave drivers a platform to develop their skills and promoted motorsports competition in the Kingdom.