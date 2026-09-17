JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will introduce a Team Base Camp concept for the first time in AFC Asian Cup history when it hosts the continental tournament in 2027, the Local Organizing Committee’s CEO Mai Al-Helabi revealed at the World Football Summit in Madrid.

Al-Helabi outlined the Kingdom’s preparations during a panel discussion titled “Beyond Europe: Rewriting the Playbook,” which examined the expansion of football beyond traditional European markets and the changing role of emerging destinations in hosting major sporting events.

Saudi Arabia will host the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, with 24 national teams scheduled to play 51 matches across Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar.

The tournament will feature eight stadiums, 31 training sites and over 40 hotels, with preparations involving more than 50 government and private-sector entities, according to the Local Organizing Committee.

The Team Base Camp model will give each participating national team an integrated environment combining accommodation, training facilities and support services throughout the tournament.

The AFC has previously confirmed that the concept will be implemented at the 2027 tournament.

Al-Helabi said the Kingdom’s preparations were also drawing on the experience accumulated through its growing sports calendar.

Since 2018, Saudi Arabia has hosted more than 150 major sporting events, attracting more than 3.5 million fans, she said.

The World Football Summit, held at La Nave in Madrid this week, brought together football industry figures from clubs, leagues, federations and businesses to discuss the future development of the sport.

Al-Helabi was among the summit’s speakers as CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Local Organizing Committee.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in February 2023, marking the first time the continent’s flagship men’s national team tournament will be staged in the Kingdom.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7 and run until Feb. 5, with the final draw having already taken place in Riyadh in May.

Beyond the tournament itself, Al-Helabi said hosting the Asian Cup would help develop Saudi talent and build organizational and operational capabilities that could support the Kingdom’s ambitions to host other major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The summit appearance comes with Saudi Arabia set to host the next World Football Summit in Riyadh in January 2027.