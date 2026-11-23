US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for what he described as a recent escalation in Iranian attacks and a decline in stock markets, linking both to their performance in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

“I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran … will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He claimed Iran had launched more drones and missiles in the past week than at any point in more than a year, but said the attacks had caused “no damage.”

Trump added that Iranian leaders viewed Democrats as “weak, ineffective, and Country destroying,” but vowed not to let that happen.