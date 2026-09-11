Commercial mobilization preceding the upcoming 96th Saudi National Day on September 23 underscores the massive scale of domestic market competition converging with rigid regulatory enforcement.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce indicates that an annual average of 4,300 promotional discount licenses were issued between 2023 and 2025, covering millions of consumer products across physical and digital storefronts. This surge has triggered intensive market surveillance to counter structural violations monitored by regulatory authorities; infractions include peddling counterfeit goods, exploiting the Saudi flag or national emblem as commercial trademarks, misusing state symbols on merchandise, or monetizing the portraits of leadership.

Guarding these symbols is an act of collective devotion; such actions directly violate Article 15 of the Saudi Flag Law, Article 4 of the Basic Law of Governance, and the Unified Gulf Trademark Law. Enforcement mechanisms mandate penalties reaching SAR250,000 in fines, three months of imprisonment, facility closures and the absolute confiscation of illicit inventory to safeguard sovereign identity from commercial exploitation.

Civic congestion preceding the national celebrations introduces distinct operational pressures that transform spontaneous public joy into transit bottlenecks and public order liabilities.

Localized disruptions involve individuals altering vehicle aesthetics to green or masking license plates to evade Saher automated traffic enforcement systems. While these actions stem from an exuberant eagerness to express love for the homeland, protecting the public space ensures that our shared joy remains safe and inclusive for every family.

Historical data from the Traffic Department during the 86th National Day illustrates the systemic scope of this issue; authorities logged 40,797 traffic violations and impounded 732 vehicles within a 24-hour cycle. Enforcement efficacy relies heavily on the digital Basher system, which processed 27,443 of those citations on the ground to deliver immediate violation notices to operators' mobile devices; this real-time mechanism serves as a direct countermeasure against deliberate identity concealment.

Financial and public-order liabilities incur measurable structural costs, particularly within the critical 48-hour window encompassing peak celebrations and subsequent municipal recovery operations. Integrated field data from security forces, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the Ministry of Health estimate the aggregate fiscal burden exceeds SAR100 million; this expenditure encompasses emergency healthcare responses, public square sanitation, visual pollution cleanup and park rehabilitation. True patriotism manifests in civic responsibility; protecting our pristine public parks and modern municipal infrastructure preserves the very landscape we celebrate.

Protecting the public space ensures that our shared joy remains safe and inclusive for every family. Dr. Bader bin Saud

Organized illicit networks simultaneously attempt to exploit this high crowd density as tactical operational cover; for example, the Saudi Press Agency reported a major narcotics interdiction in the Hail region on September 23, 2019, where the apprehended distributor admitted to targeting National Day eve under the false assumption that security agencies would be entirely preoccupied with crowd management.

Sovereign security frameworks within the Kingdom maintain a profoundly superior public order baseline compared to Western nations experiencing recurrent holiday volatility.

France experiences severe structural riots and systemic vandalism annually during Bastille Day on July 14; major French suburban corridors recorded between 721 and 845 intentionally incinerated vehicles alongside up to 723 arrests per holiday period between 2022 and 2025.

Similarly, Independence Day periods in the US introduce severe public safety failures; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data recorded 579 road fatalities during the 2024 holiday window, with 38 percent of those deaths directly involving substance impairment. Our exceptional safety baseline reflects a unique alignment between state vigilance and a society fundamentally rooted in mutual respect.

Strategic crowd-engineering frameworks have successfully countered behavioral disruptions by deploying world-class, organized public alternatives that redirect civilian flows into highly managed entertainment zones.

This containment strategy leverages record-breaking visual spectacles to regulate public movement organically; the Kingdom secured a Guinness World Record during the 88th National Day by launching 962,000 pyrotechnic shells simultaneously, a capability later augmented by scaling synchronized drone deployments to 3,200 units. Transitioning celebrations away from open street gridlock into designated zones mitigates urban chaos while preserving public safety, ensuring our national pride shines with maximum elegance.

Institutionalizing state-led crowd-control and regulatory mechanisms remains mandatory to secure the long-term stabilization of national celebrations. Expanding the integration of the Basher digital platform with artificial intelligence joint operations centers guarantees real-time traffic enforcement while systematically deterring civic non-compliance.

Aggressive proactive market surveillance by the Ministry of Commerce alongside the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization permanently insulates national symbols from illicit commercial fraud. Celebrating national pride remains a fundamental civic right, provided it operates strictly within the boundaries of public order and state-enforced safety parameters.

• Dr. Bader bin Saud is a columnist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, a researcher in media and knowledge management, a university professor, an expert in crowd management and strategic planning, and the former deputy commander of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia. X: @BaderbinSaud.