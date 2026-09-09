Life has never been fond of repetition.

Nature itself seems to resist it. No two leaves are exactly alike, no two fingerprints are identical, and even no two sunsets unfold in precisely the same way, nor does the sky ever paint itself twice in quite the same colors.

The same is true of siblings who grow up beneath the same roof, gather around the same table and receive the same upbringing. They still differ in temperament, in the way they think, in how they respond to the world and even in the dreams they choose to follow. It is as though difference is not an exception to the order of life, but one of its most enduring laws.

And yet, we spend so much of our lives searching for a single formula that will work for everyone: one approach to raising every child, one method for teaching every student, one key to every relationship and one way of leading every team.

We often forget that human beings do not come with instruction manuals. There is no guide explaining how to understand a person, what moves them, what holds them back, or how best to reach them.

A human being has never been an equation whose results can simply be repeated. This may be why dealing with people tests our humility more than almost anything else. It asks us to accept that we will never understand everything; that what pleases one person may unsettle another; that the same words may comfort one heart and wound another; and that silence may feel like respect to one person, yet like neglect for someone else.

Perhaps this is what makes leadership one of the most complex of human experiences. Plans can be revised; processes can be improved; goals can be measured. People, however, cannot be understood through ready-made templates or managed by a single manual.

For all the leadership theories, studies and practices we have accumulated, one truth remains both simple and profound: a human being is always too complex to be reduced to a formula or an equation.

One of the greatest mistakes a leader can make is to use the self as the measure of everyone else: to assume that what motivates us will motivate them, that what convinces us will convince them and that what seems clear to us must surely be clear to everyone around us.

But people rarely work that way.

The leaders who leave the deepest mark are often those who learn to adapt to the differences between people without compromising their principles or lowering their standards. And once we understand this, we begin to understand something else: influence does not begin with changing people. It begins with understanding them.

Perhaps, then, the deeper lesson of leadership is not how to manage others, but how to master ourselves and learn to understand them.

It teaches us patience before judgment, listening before offering solutions, and the humility to set aside our assumptions long enough for another person to reveal who they truly are. Each new personality challenges an old belief. Each encounter reminds us, in a different way, that life was never meant to be navigated by a single formula.

For all the leadership theories, studies and practices we have accumulated, one truth remains both simple and profound: a human being is always too complex to be reduced to a formula or an equation.

That is why leadership, at its core, is an inner journey, one shaped by self-mastery, understanding, and the willingness to accept people as they are.

• Asma Al-Janahi is a UAE national with more than 10 years’ management experience in government excellence and the sports sector. She writes about management and social life.