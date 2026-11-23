COPENHAGEN: ‌Denmark will propose a ban on mobile phones in its primary and lower secondary school system as well as content filtering on the schools’ network starting from the new academic year in 2027, the Danish education ministry said ‌on Monday.

Countries ‌including the Netherlands, ‌South Korea and Italy have banned smartphones in schools due to concerns over their impact on concentration and behavior, while Poland and the Czech Republic in June proposed a similar ban.

“Children ‌should be ‌able to go to school ‌without constantly being distracted by ‌things like social media, online shopping, and gaming,” Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

The ‌ban also includes other private electronic devices with Internet access. Content filters will be implemented to block websites that have no educational or pedagogical relevance, including social media, gaming and shopping sites, during lesson time.

It will be up to each municipality and school to decide which websites should be blocked.