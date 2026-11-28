KYIV: At least nine civilians across Ukraine were reported killed in drone attacks on Saturday, while Russia said it had downed a near-record number of Ukrainian drones during the night.

Seven people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, the State Emergency Service reported on Saturday. It said the rescue operations there finished on Saturday following the attack the previous day.

In Russian-occupied Ukraine, two people died and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-installed authorities there said on Saturday.

“A drone attacked an official vehicle belonging to the Vasylivka Central District Hospital. As a result of the strike, a nurse and a driver were killed. Two others sustained injuries of moderate severity,” the Russian-installed local health ministry said. It added the hospital’s chief physician was among those hurt. The hospital is near the front line.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy.

Russia downs near-record number of drones

Elsewhere, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday morning that its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones during the night — one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched or how many reached their targets.

Over eight hours overnight, 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Saturday morning. He said a total of 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since Friday evening, adding a “majority” had been suppressed.

Gov. Yury Slyusar on Saturday said that over 50 drones were shot down over Russia’s southern Rostov region during the night, including over the city of Novoshakhtinsk — home to a major oil refinery.

He did not immediately specify what was hit, or whether there was damage. But several Russian and Ukrainian news channels on Telegram claimed that some of the drones struck the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and caused a large-scale fire.

In Russia’s Samara region further east, Ukrainian drones attacked “industrial facilities” overnight, Gov. Vladislav Fedorishchev reported on Saturday. He did not specify the target, but said the attack had been “repelled” and caused no deaths or injuries. He did not immediately comment on any damage.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones struck the junction of four oil pipelines in the region. The “Samara” production and dispatch station, which they said was targeted for a second time this month, is part of a transport network operated by Russia’s state-owned oil giant Transneft.

In Russia’s southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, nine people were injured after a drone struck a company bus, local Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk reported on Saturday morning.

He said the bus belonged to Miratorg, a Russian producer of marbled beef, pork and other meat products. According to Kovalchuk, six Miratorg employees and three other locals were briefly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

More civilians wounded in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 141 out of 162 Russian drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Saturday.

As well as the deaths and injuries in Nizhyn, three people were injured overnight into Saturday in a Russian attack on the city of Bila Tserkva near Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages. The blast wave also shattered windows in six nearby apartment buildings, the service said.