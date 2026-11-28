TOKYO: American Ilia Malinin battled through dizziness and nausea to win the NHK Trophy in Japan on Saturday, a day after setting a new world record with his short program score.



The three-time world champion said he was “feeling very under the weather” before he stepped onto the ice, but he still had enough in the tank to comfortably claim the title with an overall score of 305.31.



His performance came after his dazzling short program earned him a world record score of 114.81, beating Nathan Chen’s mark set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



Malinin said he hoped he would be back to his best in time for next month’s Grand Prix final in China.



“When I went out there, my goal wasn’t to skate my best, my goal was to make it out in one piece alive,” said the 21-year-old.



“I definitely tried my hardest out there. It can give me some time to rest before the final.”



Malinin said he was “not sure” what had troubled him before his performance.



“It’s definitely not an injury because going into this competition, I felt really good,” he said.



“I think it was just last minute, I was feeling a little bit dizzy and a little bit nauseous.



“I’m not sure what the reason is, I’ll try to figure that out.”



France’s Kevin Aymoz was second on 270.49, followed by Switzerland’s Lukas Britschgi on 266.02.

- ‘Euphoric sensation’ -

Wearing a Japanese-themed outfit and skating to “Blue Eye Samurai,” Malinin thrilled the Tokyo crowd with his high-flying routine, which included a back-flip.



“Skating this Japanese-inspired samurai program for the Japanese audience gave me a different ethereal and very euphoric sensation,” he said.



“I think it was very awesome to be able to express my vision of Japanese culture and samurai culture for the audience.”



Malinin clinched his place at the Grand Prix final in Chongqing, where he will be joined by Aymoz, Japan’s Kao Miura, Estonia’s Mihhail Selevko, France’s Adam Siao Him Fa and Italy’s Daniel Grassl.



South Korea’s Shin Ji-a won the women’s singles title, dropping Japan’s overnight leader Mone Chiba into second place.



The 18-year-old Shin won her first title on the Grand Prix circuit with a confident skate to finish with 219.02 points.



“I was more competitive in the Grand Prix series than I was last season so I’m happy,” she said.



World silver-medallist Chiba fell in her free skate and finished with 214.57 points. South Korea’s You Young was third on 199.99.



Shin’s victory denied Japan a clean sweep of this season’s Grand Prix women’s singles titles.



Chiba won the Cup of China and Ami Nakai and Mao Shimada won both of their assignments.



Shin’s win was not enough to take her into the Grand Prix final.



Shimada, Nakai and Chiba will be joined in China by Russia’s Alexandra Ignatova, Estonia’s Niina Petrokina and Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova.



Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin won the pairs title, with Japan’s Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi second and Armenia’s Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin third.



In ice dance, Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik took gold ahead of fellow Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, and Spain’s Olivia Smart and Tim Dieck.