RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched the Noor Saudi voluntary medical project to combat blindness and eye diseases in the Hadhramaut governorate in Yemen.

Running from Nov. 22-28, the center’s volunteer medical team provides comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic services, including cataract removal, intraocular lens implantation, medical examinations, surgical procedures, medication distribution, and periodic follow-up care to ensure continuity of treatment.

The agency said that the initiative reflected Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian commitment, through KSrelief, to supporting the Yemeni people across vital healthcare sectors amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi Noor Project (also known as Noor Saudi) is a volunteer medical initiative run by KSrelief in various countries to combat blindness and treat eye diseases.

KSrelief also launched the Noor Saudi Volunteer Project last week to perform cataract surgeries and implant intraocular lenses in Aden, Hadhramaut and Taiz governorates, in coordination with Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population.

The project performed 1,500 free surgeries for patients from the most vulnerable families; 500 in each governorate.

The initiative also provides medical examinations, consultations, assessments and eyeglasses to help beneficiaries regain their sight and improve their quality of life.

KSrelief recently concluded the Saudi Noor volunteer project in Port Sudan, Republic of Sudan, held from Sept. 19-26, with the participation of four volunteers across various medical specialties, in collaboration with the Al-Basar International Foundation.

During the campaign, the volunteer medical team screened 3,281 individuals and performed 450 surgical operations, all of which were carried out with complete success. In addition, 1,063 pairs of eyeglasses were distributed.

Meanwhile, KSrelief continues to pump potable water in Lahj governorate of Yemen, as part of the 2026 emergency water and environmental sanitation response project for displaced people.

KSrelief said on Friday that water was supplied to displaced people, affected residents and host communities through 20 distribution points, benefiting 691 families.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian assistance, implemented through KSrelief, to secure safe drinking water, bolster essential living conditions, and support community resilience and recovery in war-ravaged Yemen.