BRUSSELS: EU leaders will try to reach an agreement on the next long term budget for the EU this year, but will not reconvene for new talks on Friday, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday evening.

Merz said a day of talks between EU leaders in Brussels had brought “new movement” toward a reduction of the proposed size of the next budget, as demanded by Germany and other countries who are net contributors to the bloc’s finances.

The leaders will try to hammer out a deal during a two-day summit starting December 17, Merz said.

The German chancellor repeated his stance that all 27 EU members should contribute to aid for Ukraine, and said this would be discussed further during a last round of talks between the leaders on Thursday evening.