KYIV: Ukraine was not attempting to spread the war with Russia to Libyan shores by attacking two Russian ships off the coast of Benghazi, Kyiv’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Sybiga said he had called his Libyan counterpart Al-Taher Al-Baour to explain that “none of Ukraine’s actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, only against Russian military objects directly serving Russia’s war.”

“We have no intention of extending Russia’s war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country,” he added.

On Monday, Kyiv claimed responsibility for attacks on two Russian ships — one of which was sunk — at the weekend off the coast of Libya, in what appears to be a spillover of the war between Kyiv and Moscow.

In his X post, Sybiga “reaffirmed Ukraine’s full support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for efforts to reunify the country.”

The incident has fueled concerns about its potential political and security repercussions in Libya, a country divided between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and a parallel administration based in Benghazi in the east.

The eastern administration is led by Khalifa Haftar, who maintains close military and strategic ties with Russia.

Tripoli had demanded explanations from Kyiv after the attack and denied any understanding with Ukraine, as speculation circulated about a possible role of the Tripoli authorities in the operations claimed by Kyiv.

The rival executive in the east has called for an international investigation into an alleged Ukrainian military presence in Libya.

The UN mission in Libya also condemned the attacks, calling for an independent investigation and urging respect for Libyan sovereignty.