BURAIDAH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission’s traveling tour, “Nuhyeeh wa Nuhayyeeh,” arrived in Buraidah on Wednesday, bringing live performances and interactive cultural experiences to Al-Noor Park.

The Arabic campaign slogan plays on words to convey the message: “We salute the arts and bring them to life.”

The opening evening featured traditional performances alongside contemporary puppet shows, highlighting the diversity of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.

The main stage hosted two theatrical productions, “The Family,” a comedy exploring different perspectives on performing arts within a Saudi household, and “The Artist,” which follows a young man’s journey of artistic self-discovery.

Visitors are also invited to look deeper into the creative processes behind the theatrical productions, through interactive experiences such as exploring the costumes, props, puppetry and other backstage activities.

The initiative reflects the commission’s continued commitment to making performing arts and cultural experiences more accessible and enjoyable across the Kingdom. The tour, which started this month, blends traditional theater and folk performances into contemporary public spaces across six Saudi cities.

Running in Buraidah from Nov. 25-28, the four-day event features a diverse program, including nine interactive activities designed for visitors of all ages. This is the tour’s third stop, following Riyadh and Dammam, with shows scheduled for Hail, Taif and Jeddah before the end of the year.