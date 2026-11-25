NEW DELHI: The Indian government reaffirmed on Wednesday its solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia in the wake of an Iran-backed Houthi attack in Riyadh that injured 11 people, including Indian nationals.

Two Indians were among those injured on Tuesday, when a Houthi drone struck a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. The attack came after the headquarters of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, also located in the area, was damaged by the rebel group less than a week ago.

According to the Saudi Civil Defense, the latest assault also injured two Saudi citizens, three Nepalis and four Egyptians.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs called for the “immediate cessation” of such attacks, which “violate the sovereignty” of the Kingdom and undermine regional security and stability.

“We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it said in a statement.

“We also reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens and residents.”

India’s Embassy in Riyadh has said it is extending all possible assistance to the injured nationals.

Indians have been among those either killed or injured in a series of Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia since last month. The attacks have not only repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, but also key energy facilities and areas near the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The Kingdom hosts more than 2.7 million Indian nationals, who make up the second-largest group of overseas Indians in the Middle East after the UAE, where around 4.3 million of them live.

The King Abdullah Financial District, which is also home to offices belonging to Saudi Aramco, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs Group, has been under remote-work orders since the Houthis’ deadly attack on Riyadh’s main airport last month.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, said on X that the Houthi strikes on civilian targets “will be responded to firmly.”

According to data compiled from Maliki’s posts, the Saudi Air Defense has intercepted at least 209 aerial threats launched by the Houthis since Sept. 24.