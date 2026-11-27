BRUSSELS, Belgium: French President Emmanuel Macron slapped down far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Thursday, accusing her of “arrogance” for criticizing a push to lock in the EU’s next budget before France’s 2027 elections.

A Brussels summit failed to bridge deep divides over the bloc’s 2028-2034 budget, wrapping up on a sour note after more than 12 hours of talks, with leaders agreeing only that a deal by year-end will be an uphill battle.

“We are not there yet,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters afterwards, though he had “not given up hope” for a deal when leaders meet again on December 17.

Failure would mean the tense negotiations spilling into a year of elections across Europe — most crucially in France — whose president has raised the stakes by threatening to walk away if that happens.

The current frontrunner to succeed Macron next spring, Le Pen denounced the budget push on social media as “underhanded political manoeuvring to thwart the democratic will of the French people.”

Swiping back on the summit sidelines, Macron said of Le Pen: “It is an odd kind of arrogance to behave as if she is already in charge of France’s destiny because, as things stand, she has not been elected.”

It is not the first time the two have clashed over the budget.

Macron took aim at Le Pen last month, telling her to “stay humble” after she laid out plans to cut France’s aid to Ukraine and its contribution to the European Union.

‘Not afraid’

Leaders have spent nearly all of 2026 butting heads over the size of the long-term budget after the European Commission proposed a two-trillion-euro spending plan, which most capitals disapproved.

The latest proposal by European Council head Antonio Costa sought to bridge divisions by slashing the budget by 204 billion euros ($224 billion) and proposing a tax on digital companies.

Costa urged leaders to “compromise” heading into the talks — but they failed to produce a breakthrough.

On one side, a group of so-called “frugal” countries including heavyweight Germany and the Netherlands — nicknaming themselves the “Sensible Seven” — are pushing for a smaller spending pot.

Briefing reporters afterwards, Merz said Germany would keep pressing for cuts — and several likeminded countries sat out the final summit meetings to signal dissatisfaction with the process so far.

Meanwhile, 17 southern, central and eastern European nations in the “Friends of Cohesion” group still wanted greater funding to support agriculture and regional development — as hundreds of farmers demonstrated outside the summit.

But Costa played down the summit divisions at a press conference afterwards, calling it “a necessary step” in the negotiation process.

“Everyone had to show they did not agree — and stage a bit of political theater,” echoed one EU diplomat.

The call for cuts has raised hackles from France, which wants more money for farmers and insists Europe needs larger funding to match its rising challenges.

Addressing the media, Macron said slashing the budget was a “strategic error” that risked hobbling the bloc’s efforts to invest on a par with economic rivals China and the United States.

The upcoming French vote loomed large over the talks.

“The prospect of a potential Le Pen victory — and its consequences — is always in the back of everyone’s mind,” one EU diplomat said.

But several leaders pushed back at that idea, with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker saying he was “certainly not afraid of an election in France.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni similarly said she saw “no hard deadline” to reach a deal.

Ukraine link

An already-fraught dealmaking process was complicated further after Merz linked any resolution to an agreement on Ukraine funding by all 27 EU countries.

Member states are being asked to back an extra 45-billion-euro ($49 billion) loan to help keep Ukraine funded through 2027, but Prague, Budapest and Bratislava want an opt-out.

The trio, which opted out of a similar giant loan last year, are normally net recipients of European money.

But Merz reiterated that he considered this a non-starter, warning: “I stand by my position that aid for Ukraine must be borne by the entire European Union.”