GENEVA: The UN’s refugee agency said on Friday it was seeking a much-reduced $7.1 billion to protect stateless people and respond to emergencies in 2027.

UNHCR chief Barham Salih warned last month that his agency was being “asked to do the impossible,” overstretched by a huge funding shortfall and near-record population displacements worldwide.

UNHCR’s 2026 appeal targeted $8.5 billion, but only $2.9 billion has been raised to date.

“The appeal comes amid immense humanitarian needs and an exceptionally difficult funding environment. As a result, UNHCR’s 2027 budget prioritizes the most urgent needs,” the agency said.

If fully funded, UNHCR would use the money next year to provide protection services for 13.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and 6.7 million internally displaced people, or IDPs.

“We also aim to provide financial assistance to 3.9 million refugees and 2 million IDPs, and shelter and housing assistance for 1.8 million refugees and 850,000 IDPs,” the agency said.

FAST FACT UNHCR chief Barham Salih warned last month that his agency was being ‘asked to do the impossible,’ overstretched by a huge funding shortfall and near-record population displacements worldwide.

Some 117.8 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced from their homes at the end of 2025, according to UNHCR — down slightly from 2024’s record 123.2 million.

Of those 117.8 million, 35.6 million were refugees under UNHCR’s mandate, with two-thirds coming from Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Despite those elevated numbers, the agency has had to slash its workforce due to budget cuts.

Since 2024, nearly 8,000 employees have left UNHCR, and its workforce has fallen from nearly 20,000 to just under 12,000.

In 2025, UNHCR sought $10.6 billion and received $3.8 billion to spend; in 2024, it sought $10.8 billion and received $5.3 billion.

UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said that the agency’s strategy remained “protecting people forced to flee, reacting very quickly to emergencies when they arise but also, crucially, to help refugees to move beyond aid.”

The appeal was launched ahead of UNHCR’s annual pledging conference in Geneva on Tuesday.