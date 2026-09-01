VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan, even for the purpose of military drills, was unacceptable to Russia and posed ‌a threat ‌to its security. Maria ‌Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters at a briefing in Vladivostok that Russia was calling on Japan to return to a policy of ‌pacifism.

The ‌US military sent its ‌powerful Typhon midrange missile system ‌to Kagoshima Prefecture for joint exercises with the Japanese Self-Defence Forces in ‌June, the Japan Times reported at the time. It said the missiles were then scheduled to take part in a joint exercise this month before being moved to a U.S. military base in Japan from around mid-October.