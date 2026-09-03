Russia will close Germany’s Goethe-Institut cultural centres, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign ‌Minister Sergei ‌Lavrov as ‌saying on Thursday, after Germany blamed Russia for a drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle ‌Airport.

Berlin’s ‌response measures ‌included the ‌closure of a consulate in Bonn. On ‌Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.