PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was unsure if Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami.

Trump’s invitation to Putin to attend the G20 was made in September but remains unanswered less than a month before it is set to begin in mid-December.

“I don’t know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida when asked about the Russian president’s attendance.

Trump and Putin last met at the APEC summit in China this month, but no follow-up was announced.

Putin has been a pariah on the international stage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and Washington’s traditional European allies have questioned his G20 invitation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pushed for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be invited, on the presumption that Putin’s presence would be to discuss the war’s fate.

The US is yet to broker a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with Trump insisting he is working with both sides to stop the fighting.

Putin is to hold his traditional year-end press conference on December 10, days before the kick-off of the summit in Miami, during which he could announce his attendance.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected at the G20 summit. It will mark the fourth Trump-Xi meeting this year if he attends.

Trump also said Thursday he was unfazed by China’s reported intelligence-sharing with Iran amid its war with the US.

“I think that they’re very little involved with Iran,” Trump said. “They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting.”

He quickly added, “we do the same thing, by the way... Maybe we spy better than they do.”