MEXICO CITY: Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, arrived in Mexico City on Saturday after Costa Rica barred her entry, a move that drew UN concern but praise from the United States.



In Mexico City, Albanese challenged Costa Rica’s former president and current Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves to supply evidence after he accused her of ties to terrorist acts in a post on social media.



Albanese, an Italian national who had traveled on Thursday to receive an honorary doctorate at the University of Costa Rica, was denied entry at the country’s airport on “national security grounds,” according to the UN human rights office.



“If you do not ⁠have evidence, I ⁠hope you’ll answer to the judicial authorities because this is defamation,” she said. “I know this region is feeling a lot of pressure from neighboring countries, so to speak. But there is humanity.”

SHOCKING. The Constitutional Court of CR ordered that I am let out to go to a hotel and rest and the immigration police does not let me. Am I detained?? HELP. — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 28, 2026

Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments, including the US, which reinstated sanctions against her in May.

UN ‘DEEPLY CONCERNED’



UN human rights chief Volker Turk was “deeply concerned” by Costa Rica’s decision to deny Albanese entry, his office ⁠said, adding he found this “difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica’s longstanding commitment to human rights.”



Costa Rica has joined several Latin American countries in a rightward political shift and deepening ties with Washington, which gives military aid to Israel and sanctioned Albanese in 2025 over her criticisms of US and Israeli policies in Gaza.

Second night in the airport. Guarded by security at every step. Unconfortable chairs. Noise. Bright light. Counting the hours till my flight tomorrow. — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 27, 2026

Jeff Bartos, the US ambassador to the UN for management and reform, said he was “grateful to Costa Rica for keeping this liar and lunatic out of their beautiful country.”



Albanese is scheduled to spend five days in Mexico, where she is expected at a Palestinian solidarity event, a talk at the capital’s human rights commission and a university lecture on responsibility in times of genocide.



Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel’s military operation in Gaza, launched after ⁠Hamas-led fighters killed ⁠about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.



The operation has also caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s population. Scholars and a UN inquiry have assessed that Israel’s conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide.



Israel and the US reject those assessments. Israel says its military campaign is an act of self-defense against Hamas.



Held for two nights at Costa Rica’s San Jose airport, Albanese delivered Friday’s university keynote lecture remotely. She promised to return, “when Costa Rica is again free.”



Albanese arrived at Mexico City’s international airport, where supporters embraced her and cheered her arrival with Palestinian flags, a bouquet of flowers and a regional musical band.



Claudio Albertani, an Italian university professor in Mexico City, said he went to the airport to show solidarity with Albanese and considered Costa Rica’s actions “outrageous.”



“What will go down in history is the goodwill and magnificent work that Francesca is doing in support of the Palestinian cause,” he said.