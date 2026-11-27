SAN JOSE: The UN special rapporteur on Palestinian rights said Friday that Costa Rica will be held accountable for false “terrorism” accusations it leveled to deny her entry to the country.

Francesca Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and the occupied territories, spoke from the airport serving the capital city San Jose, after being denied entry as she arrived Thursday.

The US-aligned government of Costa Rica asserted that Albanese was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.”

An Italian lawyer, Albanese is the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica. https://t.co/9DbgdNOqDO — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 27, 2026

“I am deeply indignant that the government of Costa Rica has spread false information that links me to terrorism,” Albanese said from the airport in a speech to the University of Costa Rica, which is granting her an honorary degree.

Earlier Friday UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Costa Rica to reconsider its ban on Albanese. Italy’s foreign minister said the country had repeatedly asked Costa Rican authorities to allow Albanese entry.

In her speech Friday, Albanese also accused the Costa Rican government of supporting what she called an Israeli apartheid regime in the Palestinian territories.

“Defending human rights is not terrorism and the government must answer for these insinuations, as should be the case under the rule of law,” Albanese said.

She has faced fierce pushback from Israel and some of its allies over her longstanding accusations that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinians.

The United States, a major ally of Israel, imposed sanctions on Albanese after she criticized Washington’s policy on Gaza.

Albanese “is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts,” Omer Badilla, director general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, said in a video posted on social media Thursday as Albanese was kept at the airport.

The decision was applauded by Israel.

#CostaRica | 🇨🇷🇺🇳 UN human rights chief Volker Türk urges authorities to reverse the entry ban imposed on Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, expressing deep concern over the decision. #FrancescaAlbanese #UnitedNations #HumanRights #teleSUREnglish https://t.co/cLMdrc6dRG — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 27, 2026

Albanese responded to the charges Friday by asking “what risk for public security is created by a UN human rights rapporteur whose responsibility it is to document complicity with crimes and impunity over the past four years?“

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to report their findings and do not speak for the United Nations itself. Albanese was appointed to her role in 2022.

The government of Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

Albanese on Friday criticized Costa Rica’s recent free trade agreement with Israel, saying it fueled Israel’s “war machine.”

The Gaza war — triggered by Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel — has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas. Many of the Palestinians killed in Gaza are women and children.

The October 7 attack killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.