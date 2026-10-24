What happens when a leader knows exactly what to do, but can’t execute when the pressure is on?



This is something Michael Watkins has seen time and time again, as business leaders struggle under pressure.



Together with Olympic gold medalist and archery coach Juan-Carlos Holgado, he has co-authored “The Archer’s Edge: Ancient Wisdom and Modern Practice for Business Leaders” to bring the precision of elite archery into the boardroom.



They argue that the gap between knowing and performing is not simply a matter of experience, but a skill that can be trained. Using Olympic archery techniques, they explain how people can train themselves to perform under pressure and deal with high-stakes moments.



The book draws on seven years of work with more than 400 senior executives at the IMD Business School.



The two argue that effective leadership is not simply about acquiring more knowledge, but also about being able to access what they know when the pressure is on — when a meeting becomes hostile, a decision has to be made quickly, or scrutiny causes confidence to falter.



As well as outlining six capabilities that can be developed — developmental agility, purposeful practice, focus, mental toughness, adaptability and team excellence — they emphasize the importance of coaching others to build these capabilities.



They also use practical exercises which can be incorporated into everyday working life straight away, from a three-second posture reset and 10-second reset between meetings to a weekly practice planner, a five-word override for moments where everything else is out of reach, and a 90-day development plan.



The authors acknowledge this approach will not solve every leadership problem — better composure will not compensate for a flawed strategy and nor will a breathing exercise resolve a fundamental personnel issue. But, they say, understanding what it cannot do is part of how to use it effectively.



One of the book’s most relevant insight is its distinction between knowing and doing. In an increasingly automated workplace, where expertise and information are easy to access, the ability to remain focused, adaptable and composed in difficult situations is ever more important.



“The Archer’s Edge” asks that leaders think less about hitting the perfect target and more about developing the discipline needed to perform consistently.



Michael Watkins is professor of Leadership and Organizational Change at IMD and author of “The First 90 Days,” which has sold over 2 million copies and is a widely used guide to leadership transitions.



Juan Carlos Holgado is a four-time Olympian, as both athlete and coach. He won gold in Barcelona 1992, helped create the World Archery World Cup, and is executive director of World Archery.