Alfanar Engineering Services hosted a technical workshop in the Eastern Province, bringing together engineers and experts to exchange knowledge and experiences with clients on maintenance of critical assets.

The workshop featured a series of specialized sessions delivered by experts from Alfanar Engineering Services covering key topics related to asset reliability, operational performance, protection, diagnostics, and lifecycle management for transformers and rotating machines. It also provided an opportunity for industry professionals to engage directly with technical specialists and discuss current operational and asset-management challenges.

Opening the workshop, Sattam Al-Motairi, chief operating officer of Alfanar Engineering Services, highlighted the importance of combining technical knowledge with practical field experience and maintaining close engagement with customers to better understand their operational challenges.

He said: “We organized this workshop with a clear purpose: to share what we have learned from the field, listen to current technical challenges, and showcase our latest capabilities in motors, generators, and transformers. We will continue to invest in our local facilities, technical tools, and people to ensure we are ready to deliver service, repair, and engineering support at the highest standard.”

Amer Al-Ajmi, CEO of Alfanar Engineering Services, said: “Building strong technical partnerships with clients starts with building trust. We believe in sharing our knowledge and field experience with the clients and creating opportunities for continuous learning. Through initiatives like this workshop, we aim to strengthen national expertise and contribute to building the technical capabilities needed to support the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Through such initiatives, Alfanar Engineering Services continues to strengthen knowledge exchange between industry professionals while supporting the development of technical capabilities needed to enhance reliability, operational excellence, and the long-term performance of critical assets.