Prince Mohammed bin Khalid Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of stc group, extended his sincerest congratulations and best wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and to the Saudi people, on the occasion of the 96th National Day.

“The National Day is a unifying national occasion on which the Kingdom celebrates the most significant milestones in its journey, the exceptional achievements it has realized, and the ongoing progress and renewed ambitions it is witnessing today toward an ever more prosperous future,” he said.

“Today, we stand with great pride as we celebrate long decades of development and growth, marked by milestones that have cemented our Kingdom’s standing as a leading model of economic, social, cultural, and human development. At stc group, we are proud to be part of this journey, and to continue harnessing our capabilities and expertise in service of the Kingdom, confident in the promising opportunities and new horizons for growth and prosperity that the coming stage will bring under our wise leadership.”

Olayan Alwetaid, stc group CEO, said: “It is an honor to extend my sincere congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 96th National Day. This momentous occasion marks a national legacy defined by ambition and achievement and is a reminder of our bold vision for the future.”

Alwetaid noted that stc group continues to translate its strategic vision into tangible results that support the Kingdom’s ambition to reinforce its position as a leading digital hub. This was evident during the exceptional performance of the group in the success of the 2026 Hajj season, during which stc delivered an integrated suite of advanced digital services powered by the latest technologies and smart infrastructure.

He added: “stc group continues to support the Kingdom’s journey of development and progress, drawing on its national talent, deep expertise, and ability to deploy advanced solutions and technologies that deliver meaningful impact for the nation and our society. Through these efforts, we remain committed to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions and strengthening its position as a global leader in the digital sector.”