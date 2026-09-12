The wait is officially over. On Sept. 8, iCAUR made its grand entrance into Saudi Arabia with a major launch event at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace.

Driven by the theme "Born To Play," the crowd got their first real look at the brand-new V27 and 03T models.

It wasn't just about showing off bold, boxy designs and smart tech; it was about introducing Saudi drivers to a vehicle that truly adapts to their lifestyle.

Instead of a traditional, stiff car showcase, iCAUR brought the vehicles to life.

Five fully modified cars, two 03Ts and three V27s were set up to reflect real-world scenarios.

Whether a car was geared up for city commuting, off-road exploring, or setting up camp with friends, every vehicle told a different story.

It gave everyone there a true feel for what iCAUR is all about: cars that you can customize, upgrade, and completely make your own.

Seeing the rugged gear and outdoor accessories up close proved that "Born To Play" isn't just a slogan; it's a lifestyle you can see and touch.

The 03T is built for the younger crowd. With its highly functional design, custom rear panel, and endless accessory options, it hits the mark for drivers who want to stand out and need daily flexibility.

And the V27 brings a classic, rugged vibe. It features an incredibly spacious cabin and a tech-heavy cockpit, making it ideal for everything from premium city driving to weekend off-road trips with the family.

For iCAUR, modifying a car isn't just about making it look good. It's about making the car work for you, growing and adapting exactly as your hobbies and needs change.

The energy in the room was incredible, with nearly 200 VIP guests, influencers, and industry insiders celebrating this huge milestone for the Middle East. But this launch is just the beginning. iCAUR is building a real community in Saudi Arabia, where owners are actively involved in sharing ideas, co-creating their rides, and experiencing the brand together long after they drive off the lot.

Technology was also a big feature at the event. AiMOGA robots roamed the floor, interacting with guests and adding a fun, futuristic touch to the event.

They weren't just there for a photo op, though. They represented iCAUR’s core belief that smart technology should make life easier, friendlier, and more connected for everyone.

Now that the Saudi launch is officially in the books, iCAUR is gearing up for serious growth across the region.

By focusing on standout design, smart tech, and a community-first approach, the brand is planting deep roots.

Up next is the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit in October, which will bring together fans, creators, and partners from around the world to push the boundaries of what the iCAUR lifestyle can be.