As Saudi Arabia marks its 96th National Day and 10 years since the launch of Vision 2030, PepsiCo is reaffirming its long-term commitment to the Kingdom through continued investment in local agriculture, Saudi talent, innovation and strategic partnerships.

Having operated in Saudi Arabia for more than seven decades, PepsiCo has continued to expand its local footprint while strengthening the resilience and sustainability of its operations. Today, the company works with nine local potato growers across Al-Jouf, Hail and Wadi Al-Dawasir, who supply 100 percent of the potatoes used in the chips PepsiCo produces in the Kingdom.

These agricultural partnerships, some of which span 25 years, have enabled growers to invest in more efficient farming techniques, including pivot irrigation. Since 2015, these initiatives have contributed to a 31 percent reduction in water use across PepsiCo’s potato-growing network in Saudi Arabia, supporting both agricultural sustainability and greater supply-chain resilience.

“Saudi National Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the Kingdom’s achievements, and also to look ahead at how businesses can continue contributing to its ambitions,” said Ahmed Elsheikh, CEO, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan Foods, PepsiCo. “Our experience in Saudi Arabia has shown us that meaningful progress comes from long-term investment: building local supply chains, developing people and creating partnerships that become stronger over time. As the Kingdom enters the next phase of its transformation, we remain committed to investing alongside it.”

Developing Saudi talent remains another key area of focus for PepsiCo. At the company’s Dammam operations, 84 percent of its 800 employees are Saudi nationals, with local teams increasingly working with Industry 4.0 technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency and capabilities.

PepsiCo is also expanding opportunities in science, technology and innovation through its new research and development hub. The facility is expected to create additional pathways for Saudi talent to pursue STEM careers while connecting local expertise with PepsiCo’s global innovation network.

Beyond its direct operations, PepsiCo’s presence in Saudi Arabia is supported by a broad network of partners across the Kingdom. The company works with nine growers, supports approximately 9,000 direct and indirect jobs, collaborates with more than 600 suppliers, and reaches over 102,000 retailers nationwide.

This interconnected ecosystem reflects PepsiCo’s focus on building long-term local partnerships across its value chain, from agriculture and manufacturing to distribution and retail.

“Resilience is built over time and through collaboration,” added Elsheikh. “The relationships we have developed with our growers, employees, suppliers and customers are fundamental to our ability to grow sustainably in Saudi Arabia. Our focus is not only on what we can achieve today, but on creating the capabilities and partnerships that will continue delivering value well beyond 2030.”

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 96th National Day under the theme “Our Pride Is in Our Nature,” PepsiCo is recognizing the progress achieved across the Kingdom while reaffirming its commitment to supporting the next chapter of its economic and social transformation through local investment, innovation and long-term partnerships.