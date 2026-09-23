At a critical time for the Gulf - its trade, security and investment - top European and Gulf leaders are gathering on Sept. 24 in New York for accelerated discussions on how greater collaboration can tackle the widening threats the Iran conflict poses.

Leaders will focus on practical next steps for countering a widening Gulf conflict, Europe’s strategic role, and where rapidly enhancing regional security, energy and economic cooperation can alleviate the most damaging impacts of the crisis.

In a week that has seen the crisis widen further, this is a timely moment for heads of state and senior government officials, institutional leaders, large investors and key business decision-makers to agree ways to together tackle the issues spiralling out of the conflict.

The third meeting of the Europe Gulf Forum, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, has been convened by Theodore Kyriakou, founder of the forum and chairman of international media company Antenna Group, in partnership with Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. Sir Tony Blair and Amos Hochstein bring extensive expertise to the discussions.

Attendees include President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of ⁠Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of ⁠Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, ⁠Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani, ⁠Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski, ⁠European Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, President of the ⁠European Parliament Roberta Metsola, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio, Secretary-General of the ⁠GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, former Prime Minister of the ⁠UK Sir Tony Blair, Former Secretary of State of the US Mike Pompeo, Former Senior Advisor to the US President Amos Hochstein, in addition to other senior European, Gulf and US figures.

Recognising that industries and capital hold a key role in forging regional solutions, the forum will include senior business leaders and investors, alongside government figures.

Kyriakou said: "Europe is the Gulf’s second- largest trading partner, and Gulf states are big investors in European tech startups, clean energy, infrastructure and real estate. When the Gulf is destabilised, Europe also pays the price.

“So the two regions need to talk directly to each other more, leading to action across security, diplomacy and economic cooperation.”

“That is why the Europe Gulf Forum was launched this time last year. More than a venue for dialogue, it is a catalyst for practical cooperation between the two regions. Crucially, it brings together all the main stakeholders who can turbo charge responses: heads of state and senior government officials, institutional leaders, large investors and key business decision-makers."

Blair said: “The war in Iran has impacted the hard-won stability of even the best governed states. It is not a regional crisis; it is a shared one. And so we need a new kind of partnership, built on strategic alignment and focused on practical solutions for the near and medium term.

“The Europe Gulf Forum, comprising leaders and business people, is an essential bridge between two regions whose security and prosperity are increasingly connected. At a time of profound geopolitical crisis, Europe and the Gulf must stand together and help shape what comes next.”

Kempe, co-chair of the Europe Gulf Forum, said: “Convening this week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Europe Gulf Forum brings together leaders from these two regions to address the shared challenges created by the current crisis. It’s no secret that the war in Iran is a focal point for European and Gulf leaders’ sense of urgency. In partnership with Antenna Group, the Atlantic Council will continue to support the dialogue and collaboration between Europe and the Gulf that’s critical to meeting the moment.”

Hochstein, managing partner, TWG Global, said: “The consequences of this conflict extend far beyond the Gulf. Energy security, trade routes, investment and economic stability are deeply interconnected across Europe and the region. What happens in the Gulf has direct consequences for European economies, businesses and consumers.

“At a moment like this, the priority must be practical cooperation. Europe and the Gulf have the relationships, the resources and the shared interests to work together, to protect critical infrastructure and trade routes, strengthen energy security and create the conditions for greater stability.

“The challenge now is to turn those shared interests into coordinated action. Forums like this matter because they bring political leadership, institutions and capital together around the same table, focused not simply on the crisis of today, but on building greater resilience for what comes next.”