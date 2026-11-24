LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia has announced the return of Lulu Super Friday, featuring massive savings of up to 70 percent across all categories — including tech, electronics and grocery. Promotions continue until Dec. 1 across all outlets nationwide.



The LuLu Super Friday campaign was officially inaugurated in Riyadh by Chief Guest Lipeng (Jerry), channel director, Huawei Saudi Arabia. The launch ceremony took place in the presence of Mohammed Haris, director — LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, alongside members of the LuLumanagement team and representatives from leading partner brands.



This year’s LuLu Super Friday brings together incredible discounts across a wide range of categories from grocery essentials and home furnishings to cutting-edge electronics, mobiles, computers, fashion, household items and products for infants and kids. Shoppers can also explore promotions on fashion — including LuLu’s homegrown brand Reo Fashion, ethnic wear, footwear, ladies’ bags, and baby accessories. Whether customers are upgrading their gadgets, refreshing their homes or stocking up on style and essentials, they will find offers across the stores to suit every need and budget.



For those who prefer to shop on the go, LuLu Super Friday offers are available online too. For the first time in the Kingdom, LuLu has introduced home delivery for gadgets within minutes via the LuLu Minutes online platform as part of the Super Friday offers, making it quick and easy for customers to get their favorite tech delivered instantly. Beyond the LuLu app, customers can also conveniently order their Super Friday essentials through delivery partners including Locate, Noon, HungerStation and Trendyol. All gadgets and category items featured in the Super Friday promotions will be available with up to 70 percent off across both online and offline channels.



Shoppers looking to upgrade their eyewear can enjoy up to 60 percent off on spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses and other optical items — including major international brands. Additionally, a flat 50 percent discount is available on LuLu Exclusive Styles campaign.



Shoppers can take advantage of discounts of up to 70 percent across major tech and home electrical categories, featuring incredible deals on dishwashers, iron boxes, “buy 1 get 1 free” offers on selected consumer electronics products and accessories, boAt products, LED TVs, soundbars, party speakers, TWS earbuds, headphones, personal care items from Philips, Wahl and Beurer, security and action cameras, healthcare products and exclusive offers on smartphones such as the Motorola Fold.



While customers normally have the option of four installment payments with Tabby and Tamara, the Super Friday promotion expands this flexibility to allow payments to be completed over six convenient installments. This extended six-installment facility is available on a minimum purchase of SR2,000 ($533) across both online and offline purchases.



Haris said: “LuLu Super Friday has become a much-loved occasion for families across the Kingdom and we are delighted to bring it back this year with up to 70 percent savings across all categories. Our aim is to give our customers real value on the products they need and love, backed by the quality and service they trust from LuLu.”



To maximize value during the LuLu Super Friday shopping celebration, zero-percent installment plans are available with participating banks, including Riyad Bank, Arab National Bank, Saudi National Bank, SAB, Emirates NBD and Alrajhi Bank. Major banks are also offering credit card promotions and cashback rewards at checkout.