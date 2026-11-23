Sanofi and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center have signed a memorandum of cooperation to explore ways to expand access to essential vaccines and support infectious disease prevention in humanitarian settings. The memorandum brings together KSrelief’s humanitarian experience and Sanofi’s vaccine expertise, with a second area of work focused on how healthcare capabilities developed in Saudi Arabia could support humanitarian efforts and health security abroad.

The memorandum sets out two areas of cooperation: improving access to essential vaccines in humanitarian settings and building on capabilities developed in the Kingdom to support global health security. A joint working group will review proposed initiatives in each area and recommend how the two organizations could take them forward.

Improving access to essential vaccines in humanitarian settings

The two organizations will explore how Sanofi’s vaccine expertise could support KSrelief’s work in countries where routine immunization services are limited or where humanitarian emergencies disrupt access to care. They will also consider public health initiatives that help protect vulnerable populations from infectious diseases. Any future vaccine support would be delivered through KSrelief, the Kingdom’s official humanitarian body, and its established programs with trusted partners on the ground, helping it reach the communities that need it most. This area of cooperation supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals and wider efforts to strengthen health security.

Building on Saudi capabilities to support global health

The memorandum identifies ways the two organizations could support Saudi Arabia’s role in regional and global health security through knowledge sharing and capacity building. It also covers initiatives that support local manufacturing of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, drawing on Sanofi’s work with Saudi partners, including Lifera. The two organizations will consider how capabilities developed in the Kingdom could support humanitarian action abroad and help strengthen health systems in countries with limited resources, in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Baptiste de Clarens, general manager, vaccines, Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries, Sanofi, said: “Protecting people from preventable diseases has always been at the heart of what we do at Sanofi. Through this memorandum, we are partnering with KSrelief to help build the future of humanitarian health support from the Kingdom, bringing our expertise in vaccines and infectious disease prevention to a partner with proven reach in the communities that need it most. We are proud to work alongside KSrelief so that, together, we can help protect more people, wherever they are.”

Professor Ziad bin Ahmed Memish, senior adviser and director of the Research and Studies Department, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said: “Partnership is the foundation of the center’s work. We work with the countries we serve, international organizations and all those who share our commitment to helping people in need. Lasting impact comes from strengthening local health capabilities so that communities can protect themselves long after an emergency has passed. This memorandum with Sanofi reflects that approach, and through our cooperation, we look forward to exploring ways to support immunization programs and facilities access essential vaccines in humanitarian emergencies.”

Ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave said: “Healthcare is a priority in the strategic partnership between France and Saudi Arabia. During Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to France in August 2026, our two countries signed a memorandum to deepen cooperation in public health and health security. We are proud to see Sanofi, a French healthcare company, place its expertise at the service of the Kingdom’s humanitarian action. Bound by a shared commitment to solidarity, France and Saudi Arabia can, through partnerships like this one, bring protection and care to the communities that need it most.”