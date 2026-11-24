Saudi Arabia is building on a grand scale. Under the Saudi Vision 2030 program, tourism clusters with hotels, private villas and public infrastructure are rising along the Red Sea coast. Many projects are being built on newly developed coastal land, including artificially created foundations.

Such construction, of course, comes with its own challenges. Fill soils can be uneven, and some sites contain sabkha soils with high salt content, whose properties change when they become wet. That is why it is important to understand how the ground beneath a building behaves. If cracks in walls or misaligned openings keep reappearing, the cause may lie not in the finishing work but in the foundation. This is where geotechnical engineering comes in — the field in which GEOTECHSINTEZ specializes.

Engineering expertise born in Siberian conditions

GEOTECHSINTEZ combines a scientific and technical approach with extensive practical experience. The company’s experts have completed more than 100 projects, including high-stakes facilities and construction sites in northern climatic conditions.

Among the company’s more than 200 clients, Russian Railways deserves special mention. PolyJET technologies helped strengthen railway track foundations without interrupting train services, while at a container terminal, specialists leveled the foundations of crane runways for a 265-ton crane to an accuracy of more than 1 mm, with the terminal continuing to operate throughout.

A full range of solutions for any soil type

Under the PolyJET brand, the company produces several classes of certified injection materials: polyurethane and high-molecular compounds, urea silicate systems and mineral formulations. This range makes it possible to select the right solution based on soil properties, water presence and site conditions.

PolyJET expanding polyurethane resin begins to react within five seconds of entering the soil and fully cures in less than 30 seconds. Expanding up to 30 times in volume, it fills voids, compacts and binds soil particles, thereby increasing the soil’s load-bearing capacity.

“The main advantage of the technology is the ability to quickly strengthen soils beneath existing buildings with minimal intervention in the structure and without major excavation work,” said representatives from GEOTECHSINTEZ.

The materials are delivered through small-diameter injection tubes, so the building can continue operating as normal. PolyJET technologies have also been field-tested in the neighboring UAE, under high temperatures and on sandy soils.

Beneath completed buildings: a PolyJET project in Saudi Arabia

PolyJET technology is already being used in Saudi Arabia. One project, for example, was carried out in a tourism cluster on the Red Sea coast. The buildings there were nearly complete, with finishing work done and rooms furnished, so conventional foundation strengthening methods were not suitable.

Russian specialists, working alongside a local contractor, carried out a comprehensive assessment, including geophysical surveys and dynamic soil probing. Based on this data, engineers ran simulations and calculated the strengthening parameters. The material was then injected through thin tubes to a depth of up to 4 meters beneath the foundations.

The results were confirmed by instrumental testing: repeat dynamic probing and static load testing. The foundation soils now met design requirements, and the buildings gained a reliable base for continued operation.

“This example shows that Russian companies can compete successfully in the international market not only by supplying advanced materials, but also through a comprehensive engineering approach — from assessment and design calculations to carrying out the work and instrumentally verifying its effectiveness,” the company noted.

The 'Made in Russia' brand as a mark of engineering quality

PolyJET products have received certification under the “Made in Russia” national brand program. The program, run by the Russian Export Center, helps Russian manufacturers enter international markets and recognizes domestic products that have passed quality assessment.

For Saudi buyers, the mark serves as a kind of guarantee that behind the materials stand Russian technological expertise and proven manufacturing.

How to get started with GEOTECHSINTEZ

For more than three years, the company has been supplying its solutions to clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Kazakhstan, while its subsidiary POLYJET in Dubai handles sales and technical support across the Gulf region.

For a building owner, property management company, designer or contractor, the first engineering assessment only requires providing information about the site. From there, GEOTECHSINTEZ handles the entire process:

Analysis of the condition of structures, soils and water regime.

Calculation and design of the solution.

Supply of certified PolyJET systems and equipment.

Support during the work, quality control and technical assistance.

When the foundation is solid, the building lasts longer, and its owners can focus on new projects with peace of mind.