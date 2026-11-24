Saudi cuisine is renowned for its generosity and variety: grilled meats, rice dishes, fresh vegetables, and baked goods all share the same festive table. At the same time, more and more residents of the Kingdom are choosing an active, healthy lifestyle — a shift supported by the Quality of Life Program under the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy. As a result, shoppers are paying closer attention to what ends up on their plates, and in what quantity.

ALTARIA, a Russian brand from the Altai Territory, offers a convenient answer to this demand. The company produces vegetable oils in spray cans that allow for precise dosing, bringing out the flavor of a dish without the extra calories.

How Russia’s first oil spray came to be

The ALTARIA brand launched in 2018 and celebrated its eighth anniversary in April this year. Over these years, the company has become Russia’s first producer of vegetable oils in spray packaging, proving that a familiar product can be made genuinely modern. “We hit the needs of the market and our customers 100 percent,” said founder Yana Popova.

Industry professionals have taken note of the brand’s success as well. Its unrefined garlic oil spray won a gold medal and the title of “Best Product of the Year” in the fats and oils category at the Prodexpo 2025 trade show in Moscow. And in 2024, the company took second place in the agro-industrial category of the Altai Territory Exporter of the Year awards.

Precise dosing and freshness

The format’s main advantage is precision. A single press of the nozzle delivers just nine calories, which makes the spray especially popular with people who watch what they eat. One 250 ml can lasts two to two and a half months and, in terms of coverage, is roughly equivalent to two liters of oil in a standard bottle.

Inside the can, the oil is kept in vacuum packaging that shields it from light and oxygen. This helps the oil retain its beneficial properties and natural aroma longer, while the can never leaks or leaves marks on the counter. The nozzle works in three modes — drop, stream, and spray — so a single can is equally handy for drizzling a salad or evenly coating a frying pan.

From classics to Mediterranean novelties

The ALTARIA lineup offers a pleasantly wide range. It includes sunflower and olive oils; avocado, coconut, sesame, pumpkin seed, and flaxseed oils; blends with pine nut and sea buckthorn; garlic oil; and a special variety for pizza. Avocado oil is excellent for frying, sesame oil highlights the flavor of warm vegetables, and olive oil makes the perfect dressing for a fresh salad.

In 2026, the brand introduced two new products. A frying and grilling oil with garlic and herbs was created specifically for meat and vegetables cooked over charcoal, while lemon oil with rosemary responds to the enduring interest in Mediterranean cuisine. “Now we have something special to offer true connoisseurs,” said the company’s CEO Galina Chibitko.

The ‘Made in Russia’ certificate: a mark of confidence

In 2025, ALTARIA vegetable oils received certification under the national “Made in Russia” brand. This voluntary certification program is administered by the Russian Export Center, which recognizes domestic goods of superior quality. For Saudi partners and shoppers alike, the mark serves as a recommendation: behind every can of oil stands a verified Russian manufacturer.

ALTARIA oils are already known in Kazakhstan, South Korea, Belarus, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan, and the brand has showcased its products at the WorldFood Moscow and FHC Shanghai international trade shows.

The company also brings valuable experience working with major retail chains: ALTARIA produces oils under retailers’ private labels, and its Russian projects include products for Lenta and VkusVill. That means the can design, flavors, and positioning can all be tailored to a specific partner’s requirements.

Why ALTARIA deserves a place in the Saudi kitchen

For Saudi retail chains and distributors, ALTARIA is a modern product with a clear value proposition: precise dosing, economical use, a wide choice of flavors, and proven experience with large retailers. The compact cans are easy to display on the shelf, bundle into gift sets, and feature at in-store tastings.

And for shoppers, it is a simple way to cook delicious food easily while taking good care of themselves. Because sometimes a perfect dish is just one press away.