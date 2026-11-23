Shopping got a larger-than-life twist in Jeddah recently as Styli celebrated its Big November Sale with three days of fun at Jeddah Corniche from Nov. 20 to 22. At the heart of the experience was a giant Styli shopping bag, which made its way from Riyadh to Jeddah aboard a specially designed truck, stopping at Boulevard City, Kingdom Centre, and KAFD along the way. Once at the corniche, the oversized bag became the centerpiece of the Big Bag Fun Zone, where visitors could test their strength by pulling it for a chance to unlock bigger discounts. The experience gave shoppers an opportunity to get involved in the Big November excitement while celebrating Styli’s lowest prices of the year, with discounts of up to 80 percent. Visitors could also customize free tote bags with fun patches, adding a personal touch to the experience.

The fun extended beyond the corniche, with Styli taking its “Big November, Lowest Prices of the Year” ethos across Saudi Arabia through a series of larger-than-life scenes. Putting a playful spin on everyday shopping, it saw larger-than-life characters appear at an extraordinary scale, alongside oversized Styli products that turned ordinary city scenes into something unexpected.

Adding some familiar faces to the fun, Saudi mega influencer model Roz and popular entertainment duo The Saudi Reporters featured in a series of entertaining, social-first videos created especially for audiences in the Kingdom. Their appearances helped bring the oversized idea to life, with plenty of larger-than-life moments across the city that gave audiences another reason to follow the Big November euphoria and discover the savings available.

Of course, the biggest draw for shoppers was the sale itself. During Big November, shoppers could refresh their wardrobes, discover new beauty favorites and save on everyday essentials, with offers across fashion, sports, beauty, home and wellness including styles for women, men, babies and kids. With its lowest prices of the year available throughout the shopping event, Styli gave customers across the Kingdom a chance to explore hundreds of brands and discover something to suit their style and budget.

Launched in 2019 and backed by Landmark Group, Styli has grown into the GCC’s fastest-growing online fashion and lifestyle marketplace, serving customers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. Its selection spans more than 600+ international and local brands, with products across fashion, sports, beauty, home, and wellness.

Its international portfolio includes brands such as Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Jack and Jones, Gant, Beverly Hills Polo Club, MAC, L’Oréal, TIRTIR and Beauty of Joseon, among others. The platform also brings together popular regional retail brands such as Max, Babyshop and Home Box for home and living, alongside a growing selection of homegrown GCC labels, including Styli’s own fashion label, Take Two, Amirah, Ikxsa, Hawraa and Rina.

Further strengthening its diverse assortment, Styli features popular Indian brands such as Souled Store, The Indian Garage Co. and Campus Sutra, as well as Turkish fashion brands including DeFacto and Koton. Expanding beyond fashion, the platform also offers health and wellness brands such as Optimum Nutrition in the sports nutrition and nutraceuticals category.

Beyond its consumer-facing marketplace, Styli has also established itself as the region’s largest e-commerce distributor for global brands, enabling them to expand their reach and sell across the GCC’s top 10 e-commerce platforms.

With Big November bringing together standout savings, familiar faces, and a little larger-than-life fun, Styli continues to make discovering new fashion and lifestyle favorites an exciting part of the shopping experience. Shoppers can explore the latest collections and find the Big November offers at www.stylishop.com.