On Oct. 20, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA and JAECOO International, shared the brand’s latest global achievements at OMODA X Night, while unveiling its innovation roadmap across new energy technology, intelligent mobility, and next-generation products. From rapid expansion across global markets to continuous advances in technology and user experience, OMODA & JAECOO is entering a new phase of growth driven by deeper global localization and technological innovation. Moreover, the world’s first directly operated store by OMODA and JAECOO has made its debut in Riyadh, bringing a new showroom experience to local consumers. Operated directly by the brand, the store integrates vehicle display, test drives, car purchase and user communication in one, allowing consumers to learn about the brand and experience its products, which demonstrates OMODA and JAECOO’s commitment to long-term investment and continuous cultivation in the Saudi market.

Strong breakthroughs in mature markets and accelerated localization

In just three and a half years, OMODA and JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million units in cumulative global sales, establishing itself among the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands. In 2026, the brand expects annual sales to exceed 800,000 units, up approximately 110 percent year on year, sustaining its strong growth momentum.

More significant than the pace of growth is the brand’s breakthrough performance in mature automotive markets. Just two and a half years after entering Europe, the region now accounts for 48 percent of OMODA and JAECOO’s global sales. In the UK, OMODA and JAECOO ranked second in the overall automotive market for two consecutive months in August and September, while JAECOO 7 once again topped the country’s best-selling car rankings in September. In France, less than six months after its market launch, monthly sales exceeded 3,000 units and cumulative sales surpassed 10,000 units. Both Spain and Italy recorded monthly sales exceeding 4,000 units.

Beyond Europe, the brand has also achieved rapid breakthroughs. Monthly sales in Brazil exceeded 6,500 units. In Thailand, OMODA and JAECOO ranked among the top three automotive brands, while JAECOO 5 EV held the No. 1 position in battery electric vehicle sales for multiple consecutive months. In Pakistan, the brand entered the top four of the overall automotive market within just six months of launch. From market entry to market leadership, these achievements across multiple regions demonstrate OMODA and JAECOO’s growing global competitiveness.

This global expansion is supported by increasingly strong local operations. OMODA and JAECOO has now entered 79 markets worldwide, with more than 1,700 showrooms, and has received leading evaluations in dealer surveys in the UK, Spain, and Poland. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand into 99 markets by 2027, including major automotive markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Canada, advancing from rapid expansion toward deeper localization.

Staying half a step ahead in technology

Behind the brand’s global growth is the continuous improvement of its new energy vehicle competitiveness. OMODA and JAECOO has established a diversified powertrain portfolio covering HEV, PHEV, and EV technologies, with NEVs now accounting for 81 percent of total sales. Notably, just seven months after its launch, JAECOO 5 EV and JAECOO 5 SHS-H have reached the top of sales rankings in multiple markets, with monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units, demonstrating their strong global appeal.

At the event, the brand announced the upcoming global debut of its 5-kWh technology, which will first be introduced on OMODA 7. Powered by a larger 5-kWh battery, the new Super Quiet Mode delivers an EV-like level of refinement and quietness during starts, acceleration, and high-speed driving. The world’s only HEV V2L external power supply capability provides 2.2 kW of onboard power, while the larger battery also supports intelligent modes for resting, vehicle security monitoring, refreshment, and scheduled activities. Together, these features enable a wider range of lifestyle scenarios, from relaxing inside the vehicle to making coffee on the go. The 5-kWh technology represents more than an increase in battery capacity; it marks an important evolution in HEV technology from efficiency-oriented engineering toward experience-driven innovation.

Innovation also extends to the details of everyday driving. The newly unveiled Super Thermal Insulation Coating Technology will make its global debut on OMODA 4. Comparative tests under identical conditions showed that the cabin temperature was 8-10°C lower than that of the competitor. Even when the competing vehicle used sunshade, the temperature remained 5°C lower. The distinctive silver coating combines thermal insulation with futuristic aesthetics.

Intelligence enters everyday life

In intelligent mobility, OMODA and JAECOO is accelerating the application of advanced technologies in real-world driving scenarios.

To address everyday parking challenges, the brand has introduced Super Intelligent Valet Parking, delivering the experience of “Come to You. Park for You.” In supported scenarios, the technology enables the vehicle to approach the user autonomously, search for available parking spaces, and park in complex environments. SIVP will be introduced on JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7, with equipped models scheduled for delivery in Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets in the near future.

Meanwhile, intelligent cockpit technology is evolving toward more natural human-vehicle interactions. Globally unveiled in Southeast Asia this July, Super Intelligent AI Space delivers experiences built around better understanding of user intentions, emotions, individuality, and trends, enabling vehicles to move beyond simply responding to commands toward truly understanding users. OMODA 4 models equipped with SIAS will also be progressively delivered to users worldwide.

Exploring the next generation of crossover

Alongside technological advances, OMODA is exploring new directions for next-generation crossover design. At OMODA X Night, the all-new OMODA X made its global debut. The brand also confirmed that Mecha design will become the core design language of the next-generation OMODA family. From the Cyber Mecha aesthetics of OMODA 4 to the sharper, bolder Mecha-inspired Crossover design of OMODA X, the brand is integrating futuristic technology, trend-driven culture, and young people’s desire for individuality into its next generation of vehicles. “OWN MY EDGE” captures the distinctive attitude and personality of OMODA X.

Over the next three years, OMODA and JAECOO plans to expand its product portfolio to 13 models, addressing a broader range of user groups and lifestyle scenarios while responding to evolving global demand through differentiated products.