Amazon.sa’s White Friday Sale has returned from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30 on www.amazon.sa/whitefriday, with millions of deals across more than 30 product categories from top local and international brands. With new research from HarrisX, commissioned by Amazon, revealing that 87 percent of Saudi shoppers are more eager to shop sales and promotions this year, White Friday Sale keeps the savings coming with incredible value across every category, more ways to save, and fast delivery options. Prime members can also enjoy additional savings, along with fast and free delivery options on eligible items.

Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and they count on Amazon for low prices and great selection every day, not just during White Friday. Shoppers in the Kingdom are savvier than ever, with 84 percent shopping more frequently online, and 81 percent spending more time checking reviews and product details than last year, so we’re bringing unmissable deals on the brands they want most and more chances to save, with Prime members enjoying additional savings during the sale and fast, free delivery all year round.”

Incredible Deals Across Every Category

Customers can discover millions of White Friday deals on everything from everyday essentials, electronics, and beauty, to fashion, home, kitchen, toys, sports, Amazon Devices, plus trending Bazaar finds.

Everyday Essentials and Grocery: From the morning coffee to a sparkling clean home, the weekly basket gets the White Friday treatment with up to 30 percent off on coffee, breakfast cereals, drinks, vitamins and supplements, personal care devices, health monitors, and laundry detergent from brands including Lavazza, Nescafe, Starbucks, Pepsi, Green Farms, Al-Maha, Applied Nutrition, Life Extension, NOW, Colgate, Oral-B, Omron, eufy, and Tide.

Electronics and Gaming: Tech lovers can unlock up to 35 percent off on televisions, tablets, monitors, headphones, speakers, projectors, power banks, chargers, cameras, and gaming accessories from brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, PlayStation, Xbox, Honor, Huawei, Xiaomi, ASUS, Canon, DJI, Logitech, Anker, UGREEN, Soundcore, SHOKZ, BenQ, and eufy Security. Customers can also enjoy up to 50 percent off on Amazon Devices including Ring, Echo, and Kindle.

Beauty amd Personal Care: Beauty lovers can enjoy up to 30 percent off on fragrances, skincare, haircare, and makeup from brands including Tom Ford, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani Beauty, Versace, Arabian Oud, Abdul Samad Al-Qurashi, Rasasi, Lattafa, Eucerin, Cetaphil, Nivea, Philips, Dyson, Kérastase, Beauty of Joseon, medicube, NYX Professional Makeup, Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris, and GK HAIR. This White Friday, customers who spend SR150 ($40) or more on premium beauty products on Amazon.sa will receive a limited-edition beauty box designed by Saudi artist Rama Turki (@ramaturkistudio), featuring more than 12 minis and samples from brands including L’Occitane, Hugo Boss, Cerave, and Bioderma. T&Cs apply.

Fashion and Accessories: This White Friday, fashion lovers have even more reasons to update their look with up to 35 percent off on handbags, watches, jewelry, sunglasses, shoes, activewear, apparel, and luggage from brands including JW PEI, Guess, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Marc Jacobs, BOSS, Lacoste, Armani Exchange, Carrera, Fossil, Citizen, Ray-Ban, New Balance, Skechers, Crocs, Puma, Under Armor, CRZ YOGA, and DELSEY PARIS, whether it is a winter wardrobe refresh or a statement accessory to complete the outfit.

Home and Kitchen: Welcoming friends and family for winter gatherings? Customers can transform every room with up to 40 percent off on robot vacuums, air purifiers and humidifiers, coffee machines, air fryers, blenders, washing machines, and air conditioners from brands including Panasonic, Philips, Levoit, roborock, Ecovacs, eufy, Xiaomi, Sage, Moulinex, Ninja, De’Longhi, Dyson, dreame, Black+Decker, Bosch, Kärcher, Tefal, Bissell, Vileda, Geepas, and Midea.

Baby and Toys: From weekend playdates to bedtime routines, little ones can look forward to up to 25 percent off on building blocks, strollers, baby accessories, and food makers from brands including LEGO, Gemmicc, Momcozy, Baby Brezza, Medela, BabyJoy, WaterWipes, and Pampers.

Sports and Fitness: For those making the most of the cooler weather with outdoor walks, gym sessions, or new fitness goals, customers can enjoy up to 20 percent off on exercise equipment, and fitness trackers from brands including Cursor Fitness, WalkingPad, Sparnod Fitness, Sky LAnd, Sole, Merach, Joroto, G.O.A.T, Oura, and Whoop.

Customers can also access deals from international brands shipped directly from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store with free international delivery on eligible orders. Customers can also enjoy up to 25 percent off across trending fashion, home, and lifestyle finds by using code WFBZ15 when ordering seven or more units through amazon.sa/bazaar or through the Bazaar icon on the Amazon app, during the White Friday Sale.

Additional Ways to Save

A great deal is one thing — but saving even more on top? That’s the White Friday difference:

Instant Bank Discounts: Amazon.sa customers can enjoy additional discounts of up to 30 percent when using credit cards from Al-Rajhi Bank and SAB on eligible White Friday orders on Amazon.sa.

Amazon.sa eGift Cards: Buy an eGift Card worth SR500 or more until Nov. 30 and receive SR50 in promotional credit.

Flexible Payment Options: Customers can enjoy hassle-free, affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, conveniently splitting payments into four interest-free installments, or opt for zero percent installment plans available from a range of banking partners at checkout.

Getting Ready for White Friday

Customers in Saudi Arabia can join Prime at www.amazon.sa/prime for just SR16/month or SR140/year and enjoy all the benefits Prime has to offer year-round including fast and free delivery, exclusive deals, Prime Video, and Amazon Luna.