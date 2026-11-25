Amsa Hospitality and its training arm Amsa Academy have signed an MoU with Jazan University to train and develop the university’s students and graduates and widen their job opportunities in tourism and hospitality.



Bandar Abdulmajeed, chief brand and marketing officer of Amsa Hospitality, signed the agreement in October. It builds on Amsa Academy’s partnerships with Saudi universities, including King Khalid University.



As per the MoU, Amsa Hospitality will welcome graduates of the university’s tourism and hotel management program for training and employment. Students and graduates will build skills matched to the needs of the hospitality job market.



The partners will organize workshops and programs in tourism and hospitality for the university’s students.



“Every graduate who joins us as a teammate brings the warmth of Saudi hospitality to our guests,” said Muin Serhan, chief executive of Amsa Hospitality. “This agreement gives Jazan University’s students a clear path from the classroom into our hotels, with hands-on training and real career opportunities. Developing Saudi talent is central to how we grow, and we are proud to contribute to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.”



Founded in 2020 with the vision of its founder Mohammad Abdulaziz Alathel, Amsa Hospitality set out to introduce a contemporary Saudi model to the hospitality sector, one inspired by the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.



Amsa Hospitality’s vision is to redefine Arabian hospitality through a model that brings together the authenticity of Saudi culture, the warmth of Arabian generosity, and world-class management and operational standards.



Today, Amsa Hospitality manages a growing portfolio of 11 hotel projects and more than 2,100 keys across nine cities in Saudi Arabia, supported by a development pipeline exceeding 10,782 keys through 2035. Its diverse portfolio includes operating hotels and projects under development, featuring a range of international brands and prominent destinations.