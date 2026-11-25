SAO PAULO: Brazil’s central bank ​and the national monetary council announced on Wednesday new measures to contain ‌household indebtedness ‌in ​the ‌country, ⁠including restrictions ​on unsecured ⁠lending and reduction in credit card limits for some ⁠customers with overdue ‌debt.

“These ‌initiatives ​seek ‌to strengthen ‌safeguards against the buildup of vulnerabilities associated with ‌indebtedness,” the central bank said in ⁠a ⁠statement, adding most of the new rules will take effect on July 1 next year.

Following the new measures, institutions will be prohibited from increasing exposure to clients with 90+ days of overdue debt without ⁠guarantees or clear signs of ‌an inability to pay.

Credit card limits will ​also be ‌gradually reduced for customers who failed to ‌pay the full balance on 3+ bills over the course of six months and used revolving credit.

Household debt was a central issue in Brazil’s presidential election in October amid concerns that years of rapid credit expansion ​and high ​borrowing costs are eroding consumers’ purchasing power.