- Restrictions include limiting unsecured lending
- Credit card limits reduced for some overdue customers
SAO PAULO: Brazil’s central bank and the national monetary council announced on Wednesday new measures to contain household indebtedness in the country, including restrictions on unsecured lending and reduction in credit card limits for some customers with overdue debt.
“These initiatives seek to strengthen safeguards against the buildup of vulnerabilities associated with indebtedness,” the central bank said in a statement, adding most of the new rules will take effect on July 1 next year.
Following the new measures, institutions will be prohibited from increasing exposure to clients with 90+ days of overdue debt without guarantees or clear signs of an inability to pay.
Credit card limits will also be gradually reduced for customers who failed to pay the full balance on 3+ bills over the course of six months and used revolving credit.
Household debt was a central issue in Brazil’s presidential election in October amid concerns that years of rapid credit expansion and high borrowing costs are eroding consumers’ purchasing power.