RIYADH: Saudi Arabia achieved leading global positions in several artificial intelligence indicators in the IMD World Digital and AI Ranking 2026, released by the International Institute for Management Development, which assesses 70 countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom ranked second globally in companies’ awareness of AI-related cybersecurity risks and protection of sensitive data in corporate AI systems.

It placed fourth globally in three indicators: implementation of the national AI strategy, corporate adoption of AI, and public access to AI technologies.

Saudi Arabia ranked fifth globally in AI adoption and in three sub-indicators: public trust in AI, regulatory frameworks for AI-related issues, and corporate investment in AI.

It ranked seventh globally in AI skills, cities’ use of AI to improve service quality, and companies’ efforts to address bias in AI algorithms.

It also placed eighth in AI readiness, ninth in private-sector AI investment, and 11th in AI and capital investment.

The results reflect Saudi Arabia’s progress in developing its data and AI ecosystem, strengthening readiness, and expanding AI adoption across sectors.

They also highlight efforts to develop national capabilities, stimulate investment, and improve regulatory frameworks, enhancing global competitiveness and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.