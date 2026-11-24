ISTANBUL: Galatasaray inflicted Aston Villa’s second successive Champions League defeat as blood-soaked Deniz Gul sealed a 1-0 victory in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Gul was left with blood pouring from his face after being kicked in the head by Villa’s Nicolas Jackson while the Galatasaray forward was in the process of nodding in the second-half winner at RAMS Park.

Villa were unable to respond to Gul’s late goal, leaving them without a victory in their last six games in all competitions.

Villa won their first three league phase matches but defeats at Barcelona and now Galatasaray have derailed their bid to qualify for the last-16 via a top-eight finish.

Unai Emery’s side are still firmly in contention for a play-off round berth but the Spaniard will be concerned by Villa’s recent dip.

Villa were back in Istanbul for the first time since beating Freiburg in the Europa League final in May to end their 30-year trophy drought.

But those fond memories were no comfort on a dispiriting evening in Turkiye.

Concerns about the state of their pitch forced Galatasaray to move Saturday’s home fixture against Samsunspor, while Villa were not allowed to train on the surface on Monday.

Emery had admitted the patchy pitch, scarred with sand patches, was “not perfect” but warned his players not to use it as an excuse.

In the end, they had only themselves to blame for a lethargic display.

Galatasaray beat Liverpool twice in Istanbul in the Champions League last season.

Their latest success against Premier League opposition made it three wins from five Champions League games this term.

Playing to a soundtrack of ear-splitting whistles from Galatasaray fans when they touched the ball, Villa found themselves dragged into a war of attrition.

Jackson has three Champions League goals already this season and the Villa striker tried to add to that tally in the opening minutes with a long-range drive that flashed wide.

That was a rare sight of goal for Villa in a frenetic first half that was high on perspiration but low on inspiration.

Galatasaray were without injured forward Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao, leaving them desperately short of cutting edge.

Neither team mustered a shot on target in the first half and the second period was equally disjointed.

Emery sent on Leon Goretzka and Ibrahim Mbaye for Joao Gomes and Alysson in a bid to spark Villa.

The move failed to pay off and Galatasaray finally broke the deadlock in the 77th minute with the first effort on target in the entire game.

Emery’s men failed to clear a corner and Gul survived a kick in the head from Jackson to bravely nod home from close range via a deflection off Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

Gul needed a bandage applied to his wounded face but it was Villa whose European ambitions were left battered and bruised.