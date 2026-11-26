RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday following a devastating fire in Giza that killed 31 people and injured 26 others, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

King Salman extended his condolences to El-Sisi, the families of the victims and the Egyptian people, praying for the deceased and a speedy recovery for those injured.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the people of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt,” the king said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed his condolences to El-Sisi and the victims’ families over the deaths and injuries caused by the fire in Giza’s Warraq district.

“I extend my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and the families of those who lost their lives,” the crown prince said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening after a fuel tanker overturned on Cairo’s Ring Road in the Warraq district, spilling fuel and engulfing several vehicles.

Preliminary assessments indicated that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed.

Egyptian prosecutors said on Thursday that a driver suspected of causing the crash had been arrested. Investigators said his car struck the tanker while changing lanes at high speed, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

The Public Prosecution is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of the accident.