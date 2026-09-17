DUBAI: US stadium owner Robert Kraft has said he would donate $2 million to the “humanitarian crisis,” days after he had pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore removed as Ed Sheeran’s opening act at the Gilette Stadium, which Kraft owns, and hours after Macklemore pledged his own donation.

“Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis,” Kraft said via the Gilette Stadium X account.

“Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges,” Kraft added.

Kraft’s statement reads in full: “I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting.

“Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.

“Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.

“In addition, I’d like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships.”

Last night, Macklemore said he would donate $1 million to six Palestinian organizations, challenging Kraft to match the sum.

“With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram.

“I will be donating the entire $1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people.

“And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation. Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

The move comes as all supporting acts, including all scheduled opening acts, quit Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour on Tuesday after the rapper Macklemore was removed for pro-Palestinian comments onstage during a recent show.

Macklemore said on Monday on Instagram that several US venues told the promoter they would prohibit him from performing as Sheeran’s opening act, rallied by Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots. His Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.