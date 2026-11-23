The 75th edition of Miss Universe brings together 116 contestants in San Juan, Puerto Rico, including these women from the Middle East and South Asia.

Sonia Gergis, Egypt A Dubai-based real estate manager, Gergis was born in Egypt and raised in Italy. She studied marketing and speaks Arabic, English and Italian.

Samantha Slewa, Iraq Raised in Canada, Slewa is a cybersecurity professional and model with a degree in mechatronics engineering. She founded No Limits, an initiative promoting STEM education for children.

Perla Harb, Lebanon A banking and finance graduate and model, Harb was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025. She advocates for women's empowerment and safer online spaces.

Sarrah Brahmi, Tunisia A singer, actress and former national rugby champion, Brahmi trained with Olympic ambitions. She holds degrees in physical education and science education.

Destiny Anbar, Jordan Representing Jordan, Anbar describes herself as a “data engineer by day and gamer by night” on social media.