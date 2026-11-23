The 75th edition of Miss Universe brings together 116 contestants in San Juan, Puerto Rico, including these women from the Middle East and South Asia.
Sonia Gergis, EgyptA Dubai-based real estate manager, Gergis was born in Egypt and raised in Italy. She studied marketing and speaks Arabic, English and Italian.
Samantha Slewa, IraqRaised in Canada, Slewa is a cybersecurity professional and model with a degree in mechatronics engineering. She founded No Limits, an initiative promoting STEM education for children.
Perla Harb, LebanonA banking and finance graduate and model, Harb was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025. She advocates for women's empowerment and safer online spaces.
Sarrah Brahmi, TunisiaA singer, actress and former national rugby champion, Brahmi trained with Olympic ambitions. She holds degrees in physical education and science education.
Destiny Anbar, JordanRepresenting Jordan, Anbar describes herself as a “data engineer by day and gamer by night” on social media.
Misbah Arshad, PakistanArshad represents Pakistan in this year's competition. She paid tribute to the country’s resilient mountain goat in the national costume portion of the competition.