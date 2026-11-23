DUBAI: US rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, will return to Abu Dhabi on Jan. 2, 2027, for a one-night stadium concert at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The performance will mark his first Middle East concert since 2013 and his only scheduled appearance across the Middle East, North Africa and India as part of his “Ye Live Concert Tour.”

West will bring his 360-degree stadium production, centred around a giant globe-shaped stage and featuring immersive projections, 148 lasers, around 450 lighting fixtures and an extensive technical crew.

West previously performed in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and 2013. He also has ties to Dubai, where he recorded part of his 2024 collaborative album "Vultures 1" with Ty Dolla $ign.