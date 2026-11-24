BANGUI: A leading Central African Republic radio station is facing mounting pressure and intimidation after a government official accused it of supporting the opposition, Reporters Without Borders said on Tuesday.

The media freedom watchdog said Radio Ndeke Luka has been increasingly targeted since September and last week saw a protest outside its offices in Bangui.

Demonstrators challenged its editorial stance.

According to RSF, a message attributed to a pro-government group called “The Sharks” and circulated on WhatsApp called for the home addresses of journalists at the station to be identified.

RSF urged the authorities to condemn the moves and to take the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of journalists.

The Union of Journalists of the Central African Republic (UJCA), meanwhile, called on media outlets across the country to observe a “day without news” on Wednesday, as a form of protest against threats and intimidation targeting media professionals.

The UJCA said it was intended to be a peaceful protest, to underline that “the security of journalists, freedom of the press and the public’s right to information are non-negotiable.”

Participating radio stations have been invited to read a message denouncing the threats and intimidation against the media and journalists instead of news bulletins.

Radio Ndeke Luka indicated that it would also “abide by the call to action and would not be in a position to offer its usual programming.”