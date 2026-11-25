BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of five men identified as members of the Lebanese movement and accused of forming an armed cell.

The move came as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed group to surrender its weapons, after it was weakened by two wars with Israel in recent years.

Speaking in a televised address broadcast by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar channel, Qassem said the men had “done nothing wrong” and “must be released immediately.”

Security forces had detained the five earlier this month in a mountainous area in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds.

A judge on Wednesday ordered their continued detention pending investigation, a judicial source told AFP.

“We are being patient in order to preserve civil peace, but patience in the face of injustice has limits,” Qassem warned, adding the group would “push back against danger” if necessary.

The five were charged last week with forming an armed group and with recruiting, equipping and arming its members.

A judge also issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for three Hezbollah members linked to the cell, the judicial source said.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan said that the five, and others arrested over a truckload of explosives seized last month, had been “unjustly and forcibly detained,” accusing authorities of “committing grave and dangerous errors against their people.”

In October, authorities seized half a ton of explosives that Hezbollah subsequently said “belong to the resistance” against Israel, demanding that the shipment be returned.

Lebanon’s government decided last year to disarm the militants after a November 2024 Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. An Israel-Lebanon deal agreed this year after the latest war erupted also involves the group’s disarmament.