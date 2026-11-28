MOGADISHU: Pirates from Somalia hijacked a UAE-based ship off Yemen's coast after disguising themselves as fishermen and hiding among the Somali community in Yemen, security officials told AFP on Saturday.

Piracy has seen a resurgence in the waters off the Horn of Africa with at least 16 attacks since April, the highest level since 2013.

British maritime agency UKMTO said a cargo ship had been boarded by assailants some 120 kilometers southwest of Yemen's Balhaf.

Three security officials in the Somali state of Puntland – home to the main network of pirates – told AFP that it was the MV Marsa Virgo, a ship owned by Marsa Ocean Shipping, based in the United Arab Emirates, and operating under the Panama flag.

It was hijacked by six Somali gunmen who left Puntland in a fishing boat and made their way across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen, according to the security officials who tracked their movements through sources in the Somali community.

Upon arriving in Yemen, the six assailants embedded with Somali refugees living in southern Yemen to go undetected, according to the security officials.

One official said they received weapons from local Somalis to carry out the attack. They described it as the first time an attack had been conducted by Somali pirates leaving from Yemeni territory.

The security officials said there were 19 crew members onboard the MV Marsa Virgo, and that all had locked themselves in a safe room.

"The ship is now being steered towards Somali waters," one official said.

UKMTO confirmed that the pirates were in control of the ship.

Piracy is an added threat for shipping companies at a time when the Arabian Peninsula has also seen frequent targeting of vessels caught in the crossfire of the Middle East war pitting the United States and Israel against Iran and Iran-linked forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have also targeted shipping in the region.