An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader ‌Ayatollah ‌Mojtaba Khamenei ‌warned Iraq on Saturday not to ‌become ‌a “tool of Trump” after Baghdad closed some border crossings in a crackdown on oil smuggling.

The ​US president on Friday backed the Iraqi leader's drive to assert state control over Iranian backed militias and the redirecting of oil in the Kurdish region.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi last week ordered federal authorities to take control of border posts run by the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan administration, including a crossing to Iran.



In his post on X, supreme leader advisor Mohammad ​Mokhber said Iraq should "remain vigilant on border issues" so that it does not become an instrument for "carrying out the policies of the criminal Trump."

*With Reuters







