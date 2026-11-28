- Comments come after Baghdad closed a border crossing to Iran in Iraq's Kurdish region
- Trump has backed the PM Al-Zaidi's crackdown on oil smuggling and militias
An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned Iraq on Saturday not to become a “tool of Trump” after Baghdad closed some border crossings in a crackdown on oil smuggling.
The US president on Friday backed the Iraqi leader's drive to assert state control over Iranian backed militias and the redirecting of oil in the Kurdish region.
Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi last week ordered federal authorities to take control of border posts run by the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan administration, including a crossing to Iran.
In his post on X, supreme leader advisor Mohammad Mokhber said Iraq should "remain vigilant on border issues" so that it does not become an instrument for "carrying out the policies of the criminal Trump."
*With Reuters