DUBAI: An Iraqi court on Thursday sentenced 11 people to 15 years in prison each for smuggling oil to neighboring countries, convicting them under the country’s anti-terrorism law, according to a ruling from the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Central Criminal Court in Baghdad issued the unanimous ruling, which will count the time the defendants spent in custody since September. The court did not name the countries involved.

The ruling can be appealed and is subject to mandatory review by the Court of Cassation. Parties harmed by the smuggling may also seek compensation through the civil courts once the verdict is final.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Thursday that his government was taking strict measures to prevent oil smuggling across the country. Speaking at a meeting with European ambassadors, he said there would be “no backtracking” on the fight against corruption.

Zaidi said managing Iraq’s oil wealth was the responsibility of federal authorities under the constitution, and that securing the borders was the job of federal forces and the army, a responsibility he said had been confirmed by court rulings.

He also said his government was committed to the rights of Iraq’s Kurdish community and to meeting its needs, and that “there are no weapons outside the framework of the constitution and the law.”

Iraq’s Integrity Commission also said two field teams had begun investigating oil-related cases.

The moves come as Iraqi authorities step up a crackdown on oil smuggling and theft.