LONDON: Israeli forces raided the Solomon’s Pools tourist area, situated between the Palestinian town of Al-Khader and the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem.

The Monday raid is part of Israeli efforts to increase its presence at the site, which is in Area A of the occupied West Bank, under the full security and administrative control of the Palestinian Authority. No arrests or raids of Palestinian homes were reported as forces positioned themselves at the first and second pools, according to the Palestine News Agency.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have intensified their raids on Solomon’s Pools and barred Palestinian visitors from accessing the area, firing tear gas and stun grenades, resulting in injuries among them.

In May, Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right finance minister in the now caretaker government, visited the site, which dates back to the Roman era (circa 2 B.C.), and allocated funding to develop it under Israeli control.

He said that it was a “mistake” for the site to be located in Area A, and vowed to “erase” the agreements that confirmed Palestinian ownership of the site more than 30 years ago. Since he toured the site, Israeli forces and settlers’ incursions into the area have increased.