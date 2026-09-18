NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets” Washington’s decision to deny a visa for the second year running to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, a UN spokesman said Friday, preventing him for attending the UN General Assembly.

The US State Department said Thursday it was refusing to grant visas to Abbas and other Palestinian officials for next week’s assembly. Only members of the Palestinian mission to the UN will be able to attend the meeting, which begins Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the impact of this decision on the ability of the State of Palestine to participate fully in the work of the United Nations,” Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The full participation of all delegations in the work of the Organization is essential to its proper functioning.”

Guterres continues to urge the United States, as the host country, “to ensure that visas are issued to all delegations in accordance with its obligations,” the spokesman said.

The Trump administration also denied visas for the Palestinian delegation last year, forcing Abbas, a regular at the UN General Assembly, to address the body of global leadership by video.

The General Assembly voted 152-3 on Thursday for Abbas to be able to appear virtually once again this year.

The United States and Israel have objected to the Palestinian Authority’s historical payments to families of imprisoned or slain Palestinians, including those who carried out attacks against Israelis.

The PA recently reformed this system, allocating welfare payments to families on a needs basis rather than political affiliation or prisoner status.

The State Department said Washington also opposed Palestinian “actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking to bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition.”

The United States is at odds with the 142 UN member states that recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations last year.