LONDON: The United States has made a heartfelt plea to the Houthi militia to stop using child soldiers on Yemen’s battlefields.



“Yemeni children belong in schools and on playgrounds, not on Houthi front lines,” Khaled Wolfsberg, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Yemen, said in a video published on Thursday.



The Iran-backed militia have for years been accused of recruiting children to fight in Yemen’s civil war, which started when the group seized the capital Sanaa from the internationally recognized government in 2014.

The Houthis have ramped up their use of under age fighters since they launched attacks at the start of August against government troops, ending a four-year truce in the conflict.

“An entire generation is being raised to hate, fight and die, sacrificing Yemen’s future to serve Iranian interests,” Wolfsberg said in Arabic.



He used a photo taken in Sanaa in 2017 showing two boys of similar age passing in the street. One is heading to school carrying his backpack, the other is carrying a gun as he looks across to the schoolboy.

“Instead of books, he carries an AK-47,” Wolfsberg said. “Look at the way he glances back. Is it regret for a childhood already gone?

أطفال اليمن مكانهم في المدارس والملاعب، مش في جبهات الحوثي. https://t.co/fJcbAdgqni — U.S. Embassy Yemen السفارة الأمريكية لدى اليمن (@USEmbassyYemen) November 19, 2026





“That boy might be 20 years old today, if he survived. Instead of starting his life, he’s a nine-year veteran of the Houthi’s war against their fellow Yemenis.”

The Geneva-based SAM Organisation for Rights and Liberties recorded 222 cases of children who had been recruited by the Houthis and gone on to die in fighting during the third quarter of this year.



The organization previously co-authored a report that found the Houthis had recruited more than 10,000 children between 2014 and 2020.