ABU DHABI: Nicholas Pooran struck an unbeaten 89 before hitting the winning six off the final ball of the Super Over as MI Emirates edged Desert Vipers in a dramatic DP World ILT20 clash at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The match was only the second in the tournament’s history to be decided by a Super Over, after the Vipers scored 19 runs in the final over of their chase to tie the match at 186.

Pooran’s innings, which included eight sixes, also made him the leading run-scorer in ILT20 history. His contribution, alongside Kusal Perera’s 76 off 45 balls, helped MI Emirates post 186-4 after being sent in to bat.

The victory gave MI Emirates a second win over the defending champions this season, following their victory in the tournament opener — a repeat of last season’s final.

MI Emirates lost Muhammad Waseem for six early on, with David Payne helping the Vipers restrict the scoring to 35 in the powerplay. Perera then took control, reaching his half-century from 32 deliveries.

He and Pooran added 103 runs from 62 balls, accelerating through the middle overs with 58 runs coming between the 10th and 13th. Perera was dismissed by Tom Curran in the 14th over, bringing their partnership to an end.

The Vipers briefly slowed the scoring, conceding only four runs across the next two overs, but Pooran responded by hitting Shadab Khan for consecutive sixes in the 17th. Shadab then removed Sherfane Rutherford for a duck.

Pooran took charge again at the death, hitting Payne for a four and two sixes in a 19-run final over to finish unbeaten on 89 from 57 balls, with three fours.

The Vipers made a steady start to their reply through Fakhar Zaman, who scored 42 from 29 deliveries, and Babar Azam. Zahoor Khan bowled Babar for 11 in the sixth over before Rashid Khan had Fakhar stumped to leave the Vipers at 62-2.

Andries Gous and Shimron Hetmyer revived the chase with a 57-run stand from 37 balls. Gous made 35 from 27 deliveries and Hetmyer added 25 from 17, but Chris Jordan swung the match back in MI Emirates’ favour in the 15th over.

Jordan dismissed Gous and Shadab Khan with the first two balls before Hetmyer was caught, leaving the Vipers three wickets down for one run. Rashid then removed Joe Clarke and Curran in the 17th over to reduce the Vipers to 142-7, needing 45 from the final 18 balls.

Vriitya Aravind kept the chase alive with 25 from 12 deliveries, but his dismissal in the final over left the Vipers needing 11 from the last two balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck a four before Khuzaima Tanveer hit a six and then a boundary off the final delivery to level the scores at 186.

Jordan made an immediate impact in the Super Over, bowling Hetmyer for a first-ball duck and restricting the Vipers to seven for one. Curran hit a boundary from the final delivery to give his side a total to defend.

Tanveer then conceded only three runs from his first five deliveries and dismissed Rutherford, leaving MI Emirates needing five from the final ball. Pooran delivered, sending a full toss over the boundary for six to secure the win.

Pooran, named Player of the Match, said it had been a difficult innings personally but praised Perera for putting pressure on the Vipers’ bowlers.

“Today was a tough one for me personally. My intensity was a bit low, and I could have started my innings with more intent. Kusal was brilliant in putting the pressure back on the bowlers. He hit a boundary almost every over and played incredible,” he said.

“Both teams played incredibly well today, and we're really happy to get the two points.”

Vipers captain Shadab said the match was the kind of contest supporters enjoyed, but acknowledged his side needed greater consistency.

“These are the kind of games the crowd and fans enjoy. In patches we are playing so well, but we have to play consistently across the full 40 overs,” he said.

He also praised the performances of local players Aravind and Tanveer in high-pressure situations, adding that there was still plenty of time for the Vipers to regain momentum in the tournament.